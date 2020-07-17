HS Result 2020 Today at wbresults.nic.in: West Bengal Board Declares WBCHSE 12th Results; Check via SMS

HS Result 2020 | The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the WB HS Result 2020 today. The West Bengal Board Uccha Madhaymik Result 2020 is declared at 3:30pm. Students who have appeared for class 12 board exam this year can check their result on wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. Students can check their result by typing in the admit card credentials on their devices.

The WB HS result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

Follow the latest updates on WB HS result 2020 on News18 live blog.

West Bengal HS Result 2020: How to check Uchay Madhyamik Result via SMS

Step 1: Open the messenger box on your device

Step 2: tap on new messages

Step 3: Enter WB12

Step 4: Cross check the details

Step 5: Send it to one of these numbers: 54242, 5676750, and 56263

Now, wait patiently as the result will be sent in a while.

For students who have a strong network connection at home and are willing to see their WB HS Result 2020 via online can follow the below given steps:-

Step 1: Type the name of the website wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: Right click on the active link which says WB HS Class 12th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name

Step 4: Right click on view result

Step 5: WB HS Result 2020 is here. Have fun

Ensure that you take a print out or download a soft copy of the result for future reference.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted examinations from March 12 onwards. But, due to the lockdown all papers were not held. It was decided that remaining papers will be held in July but that to did not happen given the condition due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, West Bengal State Board had declared the board exam results for class 10 on Monday. Arpita Pal of Purba Bardhaman district’s Memari area has topped the exams with a total of 694 marks. Her score was a perfect 100 in Mathematics, History and Geography.