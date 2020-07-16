HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra: Grading System and FAQs as 12th Scores to Go Live at 1pm at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Released |The wait of 15 lakh students for the result declaration of Maharashtra Class 12 exams 2020 is finally over as the Plus Two result is going to be announced today at 1 pm. Students, who appeared for the Maharashtra Board exams 2020 can check their results at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Although the state board declares results for Class 12 usually by the end of May, this year the declaration got delayed due to the coronavirus impact. None of the papers for Maharashtra Class 12 board exams had to be cancelled as they were finished before the viral outbreak hit our country. Only the Geography paper for Class 10 students had to be called off due to the lockdown. This had to be cancelled later and internal scoring would be done to evaluate students’ score in the subject.

Here are some of the commonly asked questions

How to check your Maharashtra HSC results 2020

Step 1: go to the official site of the state education board or directly visit maharesults.nic.in

Step 2: select the tab that says ‘HSC Results 2020’

Step 3: Type in your roll number by consulting your board admit card and other details

Step 4: Press Submit

Step 5: A new page will open with your results

Step 6: Save the PDF mark sheet or download it for safekeeping

What is the passing marks for Maharashtra Plus Two results 2020

Students need to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in every subject in order to qualify the Class 12 exams. The same criteria is set for Class 10 exams as well.

What is the grading system

Marks and Grades

1. 75 percent and above: Distinction

2. 60 percent and above: First Division

3. 45 percent to 59 percent

Second Division

4. 35 percent to 44 percent: Pass

5. Below 35 percent: Fail

What can one do if they are not content with the result? What is the difference between verification and revaluation?

You can apply for verification or reevaluation by visiting the official site. Here the subject wise marks and total marks will be calculated again.

You can also opt for re evaluating papers, where in the paper will be rechecked.