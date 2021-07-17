GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Class 12th Results at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board will be declaring the class 12 or HSC results 2021 today. Just like other boards, Gujarat too is announcing results without exams. A total of over 8 lakh students including 1.4 lakh science and 7 lakh general stream students will be checking their results today. Once declared it will be available at gseb.org.
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC result is calculated based on their final scores obtained by students in their class 10 boards, class 11 exams as well as internals of class 12. The class 10 marks will have 50 per cent weightage while the class 12 and 11 combined have 50 per cent.
Students who will be not satisfied with the result will have an option to appear for exams at a later stage, these exams will be considered final. The exact dates of when these papers will be held is not out yet.
GSEB HSC Result 2021: Pass percentages on a download trend
Recently the board has not been able to get above 70s in term of pass percentage. Overall, 76.29 per cent of students passed Gujarat Board result in 2020, up from 73.27 per cent in 2019. This year when every board is going in a record-breaking spree, GSEB is also expected to have high pass percentage.
GSEB HSC 2021: Will it be 100% result?
Several boards including Telangana, Maharashtra have announced that they will promote all the class 12 students. Bihar - months after declaring their results gave grace marks to all those who could not get through and hence got a nearly 100% pass percentage. Gujarat, however, has not announced any such scheme yet.
GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: To qualify in a subject, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade D. Those candidates who have get E1 or E2 in the subjects will have to appear for improvement exams. Last year, 76.29 per cent had passed the exam.
