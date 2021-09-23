HSCAP Kerala 11th Admissions Begins: 2.18 Lakh Seats Allotted Under First List, 4.65 Lakh Applied

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala has started the admission process for class 11. After the first allotment list for Kerala plus one admission were released at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in, and hscap.kerala.gov.in, candidates who have made it to the list can secure a seat in class 11 in state-based schools.

Under the first list, as many as 2,18,418 seats have been allotted. As per the official data, a total of 4,65,219 candidates have applied for 2,71,136 seats. For the remaining seats, further lists will be released.

To get their seats reserved, candidates will have to get their document verified, and pay fee. Students also have a chance to withdraw their admissions till November 25. The last date to seek admission based on the first merit list will be October 18.

The admission process is conducted for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 private and 52 residential or technical schools.

Schools will reopen in Kerala from November 1 amid strict COVID-19 protocol. The state transport department has issued detailed guidelines to ensure that students follow COVID-appropriate behaviour while travelling from home to school and vice-versa. Schools too will follow strict COVID protocols including sanitisation, staggered entry, socially distant classrooms among others.

