HSCAP Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment List Tomorrow: Know How to Get Admissions

The Kerala Plus One Second Allotment 2021 results will be declared tomorrow, October 7 at 10 am on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in as well as on admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who registered for Kerala Class 11 admissions can check the list using their application number and password.

The merit list is being prepared on the basis of Kerala SSLC or class 10 marks obtained by the students. Due to high percentages this year, the state government had earlier said that there will be an increase in the number of seats. The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) had released the first allotment list in September.

Students who make it to the second list must take their admissions with the time period to be provided by the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP). Those who fail to take admissions will not be considered for subsequent lists.

Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021: How to check

Step 1. Go to the official website of HSCAP

Step 2. Click on Kerala plus one-second allotment list link on the homepage

Step 3. Log in using your application number, password, and district

Step 4. The merit list will be displayed on the screen. Save the document for further reference.

Kerala Plus One 2nd Allotment 2021: What’s next

Candidates who have made it to the allotment list will have to get their documents verified and pay a minimum fee to reserve the seats. Any discrepancy while verifying the documents will result in the cancellation of admission.

The government had earlier said that 20 per cent more seats will be added in the northern districts of Kerala colleges such as in Tahsur and 10 per cent seats will be added in Thiruvananthapuram districts from this academic year. The HSCAP had earlier released a trial allotment window for candidates to cross-check all the information. They were asked to report any error in the details of the list to the authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.