HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022 Today, Final 11th Marksheet on August 3

The HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results will be released today, July 29. Candidates who have registered for the Kerala class 11th admissions will be able to view their trial allotment on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. According to the official notification, the HSCAP trial allotment for plus one admissions will be declared today at 2 pm, the Directorate of General Education or DGE of Kerala has said.

The results will be provisional in nature and will be released solely for their information. If there are any errors in the trial allotment, students will get a chance to have them corrected before the final allotment results are announced. The Kerala HSCAP plus one final allotment result 2022 is scheduled to be released on August 3.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2022: How To Check

Step 1: Open the online portal- hscap.kerala.gov.in on any internet browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click the HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results link.

Step 3: Enter the required login information and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Shortly the HSCAP Trial Allotment 2022 for Class 11 admissions will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and make a copy of the allotment letter for future reference.

The deadline to apply for the admissions was extended till July 25 due to a delay in class 10 results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Meanwhile, the Kerala board has released the +2 results earlier. It is one of the worst results in recent times. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 83.87 per cent. It is a drop from last year and are worse than in 2020 as well. This is a drop of 4.07 percentage points from last year. The pass percentage in 2020 was 85.13 per cent and in 2019, it was 84.33 per cent.

While 90.52 per cent of science students cleared the exam last year, this year only 86.14 per cent could pass it. In humanities, the pass percentage dropped from 80.4 per cent to 75.61 per cent, and in commerce, it was 89.13 per cent last year, and this year, it is 85.69 per cent. In the technical stream too pass percentage declined to 68.71 per cent from 84.39 per cent last year.

