HSLC Result 2021 Direct Link to Check Assam 10th Marks

The results of HSLC Class 10 are slated to be released today, that is July 30, by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) for over 4 lakh students. Students can view their Assam 10th result at 11 am on its official website, results.sebaonline.org. Along with this, SEBA HSLC 2021 results can also be viewed at sebaonline.org.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2021 LIVE updates

News18.com is also hosting results and students can directly check their marks by filling the form below. In order to check the results, students would need to enter their roll number.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: How to check

Here is how you can check the result on the website -

Step 1 – Open any internet browser and browse the official website - resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link reading, ‘HSLC result 2021’

Step 3 – Next step is to enter the roll number in the space given.

Step 4 – carefully enter the captcha code which is shown.

Click 5 - Submit the form.

Click 6 – Your HSLC Assam result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Click 7 – Check your result and take a printout or screenshot for future purposes.

Apart from official websites, students can check the Assam HSLC Class 10 result on some private portals as well, this includes indiaresults.com, examresults.net, or exametc.com. The Assam Class 10th result 2021 can also be viewed on mobile apps. Students are directed to download ‘SEBA Results 2021’ mobile app. Enter the registration number to check the results.

SEBA HSLC Result 2021: How to check via SMS

The result can also be viewed via SMS. Students are supposed to type SEBA20 ROLL NUMBER and send it to the number - 57766.

If students want to obtain their digital mark sheets, they should enter the roll number and registration number on the official website of SEBA. To get regular updates regarding the results, the registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site

SEBA had announced that the Class 10 results will be calculated on the basis of 40:40:20 formula. In this, 40 per cent marks will be taken from Class 9 annual examination, the next 40 per cent marks will be derived from Class 10 exams, while the remaining 20 per cent marks will be awarded to students by the school. To award 20 per cent marks, attendance, internal assessment, etc will be factored in.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here