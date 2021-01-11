HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021: Application Process Begins at hssc.gov.in

For the recruitment of constables, the process of online application of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has started from Monday. Interested candidates can register themselves for the HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 till February 10. As many as 7298 vacancies will be filled with the help of HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021. Out of these vacancies, there are 5500 for male constables and 1100 for female constables on general duty.

For the HAP-Durga-1 category, 698 vacancies are available for female constables which will be given based on the results of the HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021. The exam will be held on March 27 and 28.

In order to apply for the exam, candidates can visit the website at hssc.gov.in or go to the direct linkto register and apply for the examination.

The requirements for HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 include that the candidate should have passed class 12 board examination from a recognised board. Those who have studied Hindi or Sanskrit in class 10 can apply for the HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021.

The parameters on the basis of which candidates of the HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 will be selected are as follows:

80 percent weightage to knowledge Test

10 per cent weightage to additional qualification

10 per cent weightage for miscellaneous

There will also be a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST) on the basis of which successful candidates of the HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 will be selected.

The age limit for the candidates of the HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 is 18-25 years on 01-12-2020.

However, relaxation in the age criteria will be provided to those who had applied for the vacancy earlier however, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission had cancelled the constable recruitment form under advertisement 06/2019.

Reportedly, the candidates selected after the HSSC constable recruitment exam will be paid a salary of Rs 21700-69100-Level-3, Cell-I.