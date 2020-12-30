HSSC Gram Sachiv Admit Card to be Released Today, Check More Details at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will be releasing the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card on Wednesday, December 30. The candidates who have applied for the HSSC Gram Sachiv examination must ensure that they download the hall ticket from the commission’s official website, hssc.gov.in.

An official notification on Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s portal reads, “Admit Card for written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission Website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit cards from the Commission website from 30.12.2020 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly.”

Once the HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card is released on the portal, you can download it by following these steps:

Step 1: Open any browser and log on to Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s official website hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of HSSC’s website, you will see an option that reads, "Gram Sachiv Admit Card”. Click on this option

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to log in through your HSSC registration number and date of birth

Step 4: In a new window, your HSSC Gram Sachiv admit card will open

Step 5: Save the admit card on your device and take a hard copy of the same

Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s Gram Sachiv admit card will comprise of your personal details and the venue of the examination. All candidates must ensure that they cross-check all the details mentioned in the hall ticket. In case there is an error in it, the aspirant must approach the concerned authorities.

The HSSC Gram Sachiv exam is scheduled for January 9 and January 10. The exam will be held at different centres across the state. The examination will be held in the traditional pen and paper format.