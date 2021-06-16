HSSC Haryana SI Recruitment Notification Released: 465 Posts on Offer, Applications from June 19

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified 400 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Male) and 65 posts for Sub-Inspector (Female) of Group C of the Police department. The online application process will commence from June 19 on HSSC’s official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HSSC SI recruitment 2021 on or before July 2, however, the registration fee can be paid till July 6.

HSSC Haryana SI recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university or its equivalent. They should also have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric or class 10.

Age limit: The applicants must be aged between 21 to 27 years as on June 1, 2021. Age relaxation is given to the reserved category.

HSSC Haryana SI recruitment 2021: How to apply

Once the registration start, candidates can follow these steps to apply for HSSC SI recruitment 2021.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of HSSC

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the online registration link for HSSC SI recruitment 2021

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in the required details and a valid mobile number and email id

Step 4: Once the registration is done, save the registered user id and password and proceed to the HSSC SI application form 2021

Step 5: Submit all the details and pay the application fee

Step 6: Save a copy of the application form for future reference

The general category is required to pay the application fee of Rs 150. Female candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 75 while SC/BC/EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 35.

HSSC Haryana SI recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a Knowledge Test of eighty (80) marks comprising objective type questions followed by a Physical Screening Test. The PST will be of qualifying nature. The candidates qualifying the Physical Screening Test will have to undergo a Physical Measurement Test.

