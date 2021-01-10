HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2020 Released at hssc.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the Lab Attendant recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in. The Commission is running a recruitment drive to fill up 28 vacancies.

HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website of HSSC Recruitment- hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link - 'Click here to Download Admit Card for Laboratory Attendant

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Password

Step 4: Download HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2020

Step 5: Take its print out and read the guidelines carefully

HSSC Lab Attendant exam is scheduled to be held on January 17 from 10:30 am to 12:00 Noon. Candidates are required to report before 9:30 am.

HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Exam Pattern

HSSC Lab Attendant Exam will be of 90 marks. General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi will have 75 per cent weightage on the examination. History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture, etc. will carry 25 per cent weightage in the examination.

The examination would be for 100 marks out of which 90 marks are for the written test and 10 marks are for socio-economic criteria and experience.

HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 2020: Details mentioned

HSSC Lab Attendant Admit Card 202 consists of details such as candidates’ names, date of the exam, selection process, time duration, etc. Candidates must inform the authorities in case of any discrepancy is found. Check the following info carefully:

· Name of the candidate

· Address

· Father’s name

· Date of birth

· Reporting time for the exam

· Duration of the exam

· Space for the invigilator signature

· Important instructions and exam day guidelines