HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply Extended Till February 25

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for Police Constable Recruitment 2021 till February 25. HSSC has notified the same on its official website www.hsssc.gov.in. Those who have not done the same can apply on HSSC official website within the stipulated time. Earlier, the last date to apply for the same was February 10. A total of 7298 vacancies were announced for Male Constable (General Duty), Female Constable (General Duty) and Female Constable for HAP-DURGA-1 Post on December 12, 2020. Theapplication process was started on January 11.

The HSSC police constable exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 27 and 28,tentatively. Candidates must check the eligibility criteria, application guidelines and other details before proceeding for HSSC Police Constable registration 2021.

HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized board of education or Institution. Also, they should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Class 10/Matric.

Age Limit: The age limit for HSSC Police Constable recruitment is 18 to 25 years. SC/ST applicants are given an age relaxation of 5 years.

HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of HSSSC at hssc.gov.in

Step 2. Go to the Advertisements tab on the homepage

Step 3. Click n the pdf link for Advt No. 04/2020

Step 4. Read the details carefully and click on the link given for HSSC Police Constable application form

Step 5. Enter the required details carefully and upload the documents in the specified format

Step 6. Make the payment of application fee and download a copy of HSSC application form for future reference

Step 7. Also, keep the registered login credentials safely for further use

The direct link to fill the HSSC Police Constable application form is given here

63707-Advt.4-2020 (1).pdf (hssc.gov.in)