HSSC Police Constables Recruitment 2021 for 12th Pass, Salary up to Rs 69,100

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the post of male constables in the commando wing (group C) of the police department on its official website at hssc.gov.in. In total 520 vacancies have been announced. Class 12 passed candidates willing to join Haryana Police can submit their application from June 14 onwards on the official website. The last date to apply for the HSSC constable post is June 29 and the last date to submit the application fee is July 5.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of physical measurement, a physical screening test (PST), and a knowledge test. Candidates qualifying for the first two rounds will be called for the knowledge test. There will be 100 multiple choice type questions of 60 marks in the knowledge test. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and there will be no negative marking.

HSSC Constable recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed class 12 or its equivalent level of education from a recognized education board/institution. It is also mandatory to have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects at the Class 10 level.

Age limit: Candidates must be aged between 18 and 21 years on June 1, 2021.

HSSC Constable recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of HSSC at www.hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Once the HSSC constable application link is activated, click on it

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in all the required details and valid contact details

Step 4: Once the registration is done, save the registered user id and password

Step 5: Complete the HSSC application form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee and take a printout of the application form and e-Challan.

“The hard copy of application form along with all uploaded documents must be brought at the time when called upon to do so by Haryana Staff Selection Commission,” reads the official statement.

HSSC constable recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will get paid between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100.

