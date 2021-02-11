HSSC Sanskrit PGT Recruitment 2021: Notification Out at hsssc.gov.in, Check Application Details Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has notified the recruitment of Sanskrit Post-Graduate Teacher today on its official website www.hsssc.gov.in. The registration process for the same would begin on February 16and will close on March 3. A total of 534 vacancies have been announced under this recruitment drive. It is mandatory to have an MA or Acharya in Sanskrit to be eligible to apply for HSSC Sanskrit PGT post. Candidates can go through the eligibility criteria, important dates, pay scale, seat matrix and other details here.

HSSC Sanskrit PGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Essential qualification: Applicants must have Sanskrit/Hindi in their Matric/class 10 as a subject. They should have done Masters or Acharya in Sanskrit with a minimum of 50% marks along with B.Ed or equivalent from any recognised board or university. It is also mandatory to have HTET/STET certificate in the respective subject.

Age Limit: The age limit for HSSC Sanskrit PGT recruitment is 18 to 42 years.

How to applyfor HSSC Sanskrit PGT Recruitment 2021:

Step 1. Once the registration process starts, visit the official website of HSSSC at hssc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the pdf link for Advt No. 01/2021 under the advertisement tab

Step 3. Read the details and instructions carefully and click on the application link for HSSC Sanskrit PGT

Step 4. Key in the personal details carefully and upload the required documents in the specified file size

Step 6. Pay the application fee of Rs 500

Step 7. Download a copy of the HSSC Sanskrit PGT application form and also keep the registered login credentials safely for further use

The direct link to fill the HSSC Sanskrit PGT application form is given here

81798-1-2021.pdf

The HSSC Sanskrit PGT selection process will be conducted on the basis of written exam and socio-economic criteria. The written exam will be comprised of 90 marks. Keep checking the official; website of HSSC for further updates.