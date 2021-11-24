HTET 2021 Application Deadline Extended up to November 30, Certificate Valid for 7 Years

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2021 application process has been extended up till November 30 by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE). The last date for filling online application and fees for HTET 2021 was scheduled for November 25 but has now been extended to November 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the board’s official website at bseh.org.in. The exam will be held on December 18 and 19.

Meanwhile, the validity of the certificates of HTET 2021 is up to seven years from the date of their issuance as per the order of the School Education Department, Government of Haryana on September 25, 2020. “No decision regarding lifetime validity has been received yet. No official information has been received about the validity of CTET certificates for life," the board said.

Also read| Hiring to Promotion Policy: Kejriwal’s 8 Poll Promises for Punjab Teachers

Those who want to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to apply for the Primary Teacher (PRT) exam, for classes 6 to 8, candidates must clear the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam and for teaching classes 9 to 12, one must pass the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam.

As per the eligibility criteria of HTET 2021, while primary teachers must have cleared class 12 along with Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd), TGT must have completed graduation along with BEd and for PGT, a master’s degree along with BEd is compulsory. Candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 38 years.

HTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of BSEH

Step 2. Click on the HTET 2021 application link on the homepage

Step 3. Register using your name, email, phone number

Step 4. Fill the application form. Upload documents

Step 5. Pay application fees

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

Registered candidates will also be allowed to edit their particulars in the application form between December 1 to 3. The applicants can correct their name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, gender, district name, Aadhar number, and subject in levels 2 and 3 during the given time period. After this, online application and correction will not be allowed and no request will be accepted in this regard, the board said in its official notice.

Read| Months on, Bihar TET Qualified Candidates Await Appointment Letters, Start Online Protest

The board also informed that no correction will be allowed in the level, caste category, and physically challenged option. If any candidate makes more than one application for one level, then his/her application will be cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.