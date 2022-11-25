HTET 2022: Haryana Teacher's Eligibility Test Admit Card Tomorrow at haryanatet.in

The Board of School Education (BSEH), Haryana will issue the HTET admit card 2022 for paper 1, 2 and 3 tomorrow, November 26. The HTET 2022 admit card will be issued to those applicants who had successfully completed the HTET application process. Applicants will be able to download the HTET admit card 2022 from the HTET official website - haryanatet.in.

The HTET admit card will be downloaded using the applicant’s registration number and password or date of birth. On the day of the HTET exam candidates must carry the HTET admit card 2022 along with an original and photocopy of a valid photo ID card.

Applicants who successfully submitted the application form successfully will be able to download the HTET admit card 2022 from the official site. Candidates can check the detailed HTET 2022 admit card downloading steps provided below.

HTET admit card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Open the HTET official website - haryanatet.in.

Step 2: Next, click on the HTET 2022 admit card link on the home page.

Step 3: Then, enter the HTET registration number and the password without any error.

Step 4: Next, click on the login button to view the HTET 2022 hall ticket.

Step 5: Once logged in, the HTET hall ticket 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download HTET admit card 2022 as a pdf file and take a printout of it.

The HTET 2022 admit card consists of important information such as candidate’s name, photograph, venue of the exam centre, date and time of the examination, roll number, registration number, date of birth exam day instructions, etc.

This year, a total of 3,05,717 candidates are registered appear in this examination at 504 test centres, which include 2,18,033 females, 87,678 males and 6 transgenders, the chairman stated. He also informed that out of 60,794 candidates in level-1 (PRT) examination, 42,888 are women and 17,904 are men and 2 are transgenders. Level-2 (TGT) includes 1,07,040 women, 42,387 men and 3 transgenders, out of 1,49,430 candidates and level-3 (PGT) includes 68,105 women, 27,387 men and 1 transgender, out of 95,493 candidates.

