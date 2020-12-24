HTET Admit Card 2021 Released at bseh.org.in, Direct Link

HTET Admit Card 2021 | The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana announced Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2021 on Thursday, December 23. The HTET Admit Card 2021 was released by the board on its official website bseh.org.in. The examination will be conducted to recruit candidates for Level-I PRT Teacher, Level-II TGT Teacher Class VI to VIII and Level-III PGT Teacher. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on January 2 and January 3. This year, close to 2,60,000 students will appear in the examination.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy as they will be asked to enter their details like registration number, password and captcha code.

Aspirants can also download the HTET Admit Card 2021 via direct link here

HTET Admit Card 2021: Know the steps to download the hall ticket number

Step 1: After opening the search engine, type the name of the official website or just write HTET Admit Card 2021

Step 2: Now, click on the link and the homepage will appear on the device

Step 3: Under news section, click on the active link - ‘HTET Admit Card:- Candidates kindly download from their login id’.

Step 4: A new page will appear

Step 5: Key in the basic information - registration number, password and security key in the box

Step 6: Click on submit button

Step 7: HTET Admit card 2021 will show on the device.

Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and keep it in a safe place. Once the hard copy is in their hand, please cross-check all the details mentioned in it. If in case, any of the details mentioned in the admit card is wrong kindly get in touch with the examintion body at the earliest. All aspiring candidates must note that without the admit card they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Along with the admit card, aspirants will have to carry an identity proof.