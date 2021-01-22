HTET Result 2020 Declared at bseh.org.in; Steps to Check

The result of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 has been declared by the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) on Thursday, January 21. BSEHHTET 2020 candidates can check the results on the website https://bseh.org.in/.

Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for HBSE HTET 2020 on January 2 and January 3. In order to qualify the HTET 2020, candidates from the unreserved category should score 60 percent marks, which is equivalent to 90 marks. BSEH HTET 2020 candidates from the reserved category should get 82 marks,which is 55 percent, for qualifying the exam.

BSEH HTET 2020 candidates can check the results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official https://bseh.org.in/Step 2: You will find the option ‘Results’ in the main tab of the website. Click on thatStep 3: A new window will open which will have the Results page. Click on the option HTET RESULT-2020Step 4: Another page will open. On the right side of the page, you will find an option ‘Result’. Click on thatStep 5: Fill in your registration number and password along with the security key. Log in to access your resultStep 6: Download the result of HTET 2020 and keep a print out of the same for future reference

You can also use the direct link and access your HTET 2020 results.

With a pass percentage of 7.04 percent, as many as 4,706 candidates have qualified for the PRT (Primary Teacher)post. Out of this, the pass percentage of the male HTET 2020 candidates for PRT post is 9.06 percent, while females have 6.14 percent as the pass percentage.

For the PGT (Post Graduate Teacher) post, 4,934 candidates qualified the HTET 2020. The overall pass percentage for PGT post is 5.15 per cent. Out of this, males have a pass percentage of 6.10 percent, while female candidates have 4.79 percent pass percentage.Only 4.07 percent of BSEH HTET 2020 candidates have cleared the recruitment exam for level 3 PGT.