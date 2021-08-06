HURL Recruitment for 513 posts, Here is How You Can Apply

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has called for applications for various posts such as store assistant, operator, technician, lab assistants, and accountants. Those who are eligible can submit their application form through the official website by August 16. There are a total of 513 vacancies across different departments, including store, finance, instrumentation, electrical, mechanical, and quality control.

HURL Recruitment 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website of HURL

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the careers tab

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, click on the hyperlink that reads, ‘Recruitment of Non-Executives-2021’

Step 4: A new page will appear with a tab for registration. Click on it and complete the registration process. Once done, you will get your credentials for logging into the portal

Step 5: Use the login credentials for accessing the application form and fill it accurately

Step 6: Attach all relevant documents and pay the fees before hitting the submit button

Step 7: After submitting the form, take a screenshot of the successfully submitted page for your future reference.

HURL is a joint venture of Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India Limited, Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation, and National Thermal Power Corporation Private Limited.

Aspirants will have to appear for a computer-based test as a part of the selection process. The exam will include questions from their respective disciplines, general knowledge, English, quantitative aptitude, and logical reasoning. The exam will be held for a duration of two hours and will be of 100 marks. The CBT can be attempted in either Hindi or English.

The test will be conducted at various centers across the country. The candidates will have the option of choosing their center in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar.

