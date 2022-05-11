Hyderabad Conjoined Twins Appear for Telangana Inter Exams, Say No to Special Privileges

Hyderabad-based conjoined twins, Veena and Vani, have refused using any of the special privileges granted to them by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Examination to take class 12th examinations. According to a leading news daily, the girls stated that they do not want any special treatment and instead want to excel through their own efforts and merit. They also did not use the extra time given to them to write the exams.

Reportedly, Aruna, an invigilator at the twins’ examination centre, said that they concluded their exam five minutes ahead of schedule. When asked how they write and finish their exam on time, Vani responded, “We write very fast."

Vani and Veena are willing to pursue their career in the field of charted accountancy after their 12th boards. “Our ambition is to become chartered accountants. So after 12th, will join a foundation course to become chartered accountants," said Vani.

Many people might think that it would have been easy for twin sisters to communicate and cheat during the exams, but Vani indicated that they are competitive and do not like to talk to each other during exams.

For those who don’t know, Vani and Veena were abandoned by their parents, who were daily wage labourers when they were little and were reared in a hospital. Doctors had been unable to separate the twins due to the fact that they shared critical blood veins. When asked to take the girls home, their parents declined, citing a lack of resources to care for the twins.

However, owing to their not giving up attitude Vani and Veena have been giving their all to their studies. In their class 10th examinations, the two emerged with flying colours. Veena had received a 9.3 grade point average GPA, while Vani received a 9.2 out of 10. At that time too, the government ensured that the sisters wrote their exams in privacy and offered them help of scribes. However, they had denied it.

Several medical and surgical experts from India, the United Kingdom, and Singapore have examined the twins over the year in a bid to find a way to separate them. It was earlier estimated that the complex procedure would cost around Rs 10 crore. However, it is risky as their veins are tangled up and operation could not be done yet.

