Hyderabad University Admissions 2021: Application Submission Deadline Extended

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has extended the application deadline for admission to various undergraduate and post-graduate courses till August 3. Earlier, it was supposed to close the registration process by July 21. The varsity offers admission to 2,328 seats in 116 courses.

The varsity has also released the entrance exam schedule. The Hyderabad University admission test is scheduled to be held from September 3 to 5 at various centres across the state.

There are 17 integrated courses, 46 post-graduate courses, 10 MTech programmes, and 43 PhD programmes. Those who have not applied yet must do the same before the closing date.

Hyderabad University admissions 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the University of Hyderabad

Step 2: On the homage, click on ‘Admission Notification 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will be opened with eligibility criteria, important instructions, and other details

Step 4: Click on the ‘Online Application Form’ link.

Step 5: On the new page, read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Start New Application’.

Step 6: Fill in all the details and upload the documents in the specified size and format.

Step 7: Submit the UoH Entrance Exam 2021 application and download a copy of it.

Before applying, applicants must keep a scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph, signature, and other educational documents handy.

The Hyderabad University will conduct the entrance exam in three shifts from 8 am to 10 am, from 12 noon to 2 pm, and from 4 pm to 6 pm. The details regarding various UoH entrance examinations are available in the information brochure. The entrance exam will be conducted in offline mode and the students will have to mark their responses on the OMR sheet.

