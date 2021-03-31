Hyderabad University Launches Diploma in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and AAIC Technologies have jointly offered an online diploma in artificial intelligence and machine learning. The course will be delivered through the Center for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL) with the help of the faculty of the School of Computer and Information Sciences (SCIS) and AAIC. The university claims that the Diploma course will offer a “skill-based tailor-made course that can enhance the industry ready abilities among graduates and working professionals".

In the inaugural batch of DAI&ML as many as 702 participants have been admitted already, according to the university. The program is for the 12- month duration, completely online with few contact classes at the University of Hyderabad campus or virtual mode, and it can be pursued by both working professionals and students. The course aims at teaching foundations of machine learning and AI, machine learning, deep learning, Python ML&AI frameworks, and solving real-world problems using ML&AI.

“So far, AI has primarily been used by the private sectors for commercial usage. The mission of the government is to make AI accessible to all the sectors of society,” said Dr. V.K. Saraswat, a member of the NITI Ayog. He said that the government has decided to focus on five sectors that are envisioned to benefit the most from AI in solving societal needs. These sectors include healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities, and smart mobility.

Sarswati said that by the end of 2035, there will be a workflow transition in jobs, which will require a better balance between humans and intelligent systems.