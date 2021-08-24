Hyderabad University Student Dies by Suicide

A PG student of city-based University of Hyderabad (UoH) allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on the varsity campus on Monday, police said. The deceased, hailing from Karimnagar district and a second-year MTech student, aged around 27 years, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by some of her hostel mates, they said.

A suicide note purportedly written by the student was found in which she said ”she will miss her parents and brother”, a senior Police official said, adding the exact reason for her resorting to the extreme step was not known as of now.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

