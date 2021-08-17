I Educated Myself to Rebuild Afghanistan, I Don't Know If There will be Anything Left, Say Afghan Students

What do you think the Taliban would do with a person who has a degree in public administration? Ali Nazar, from Afghanistan pursuing a course from a local college of Chandigarh, has the answer, “For Taliban, it is forbidden. According to their understanding of laws and the world, there is nothing like public or administration, so my fate is to get shot by them,” he said.

He is not alone in trying to reconcile his aspirations for Afghanistan with the new political developments in his home country. News 18.com spoke to Afghan students pursuing higher education or professional training in India.

The students do not want to go back and are spending sleepless nights worrying about well being of their families. They have been asking activists, teachers ways for their families to escape Afghanistan to India. The chances are dismal. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement ensuring help to the Sikh and Hindu minority in coming back to India. “The problem for many of us has just begun …" said an Afghan student.

“Investment in Education gone waste?”

“I came this far to educate myself so that we could together rebuild Afghanistan. I do not know what will remain of past efforts of making Afghanistan a beautiful country for all, we made progress in 20 years,” added Nazar.

Echoing the same disillusionment is Nasrullah, an Afghan student studying MBA in Chandigarh’s local college (DAV). His plans were to go back and become a businessman dealing in dry fruits. “There were many ideas to take Afghan culture to different parts of the world through my business, but with the Taliban, there are many hurdles. I don’t know what I will be going back to,” Nasrullah said.

Their families saved money to send them to pursue education here. Nazar joined for undergraduate and postgraduate education in India 2016, and Nasrulla in 2018.

This degree was a “ticket to basic life” for them. “The basic life that many people in India have – have a job, a home, get married and send children to school, go to parks and museums. My parents too dreamt of giving me that kind of life and sent me here… In 20 years we did rebuild our nation. So much has changed and now I don’t know if I will even be spared to execute or implement what I have learnt,” Nazar said.

“The Taliban doesn’t like beauty or anything that is attractive. There were people in the government who studied in India and joined the task of making Afghanistan a liveable place. With my degree in public administration, I too wanted to contribute. But now my parents are pleading with me to stay away and if possible not return.”

Visa extension, and provide Afghan Muslims safety

These two Afghan students are trying to get an extension on their visas. Busy with meeting higher authorities in the Embassy, holding public gatherings and also asking people for a route to take their families out of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Afghan students in India are in touch with each other, and worrying about their families back home. “We are having sleepless nights. I don’t know how to even be informed about my family at regular intervals because there is no light or power supply in some regions of Kabul. I spoke to them three days ago… And now Ashraf Ghani has fled, the Taliban has formed a government and people are clinging to the air crafts to escape Afghanistan,” they said.

Local student leaders are helping them to voice their concerns or get in touch with families. The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) has set up a toll-free helpline number for Kashmiri students stuck in Afghanistan to facilitate their return home safely. The helpline number (1800 891 9650) is also open for people from other Indian states and Afghanistan students studying in different Colleges and Universities of India.

JNU Students Union organized a resistance gathering showing solidarity with Afghanistan. Some of their students of Afghan origin spoke to the media pleading for an extension of their visa.

SIO issued a statement saying that the education of Afghan students at Indian institutes should not be disturbed due to emerging circumstances. “We urge the government of India and institutes which host Afghan students to facilitate their education without hurdles. Many of the Afghan students have already requested to be allowed to come back to the institutes and extend their Visa tenure,” said Ramees EK, national secretary of the Students Islamic Organization (SIO).

There are some Indian institutes working on a plan to get them back while some are still deliberating over it. “The Indian government also should intervene in the issue to make sure that no student had to discontinue their studies in India,” he added.

He is not angry at Ashraf Ghani’s escape to Tajikistan, leaving behind a whole population running to the airport and fleeing their home country. Empathizing with Ghani, Nasrulla said, “What else could have been done? He knew that if he stayed the Taliban would kill everyone… the Taliban hates to see the government.”

The fear is of a life of complete darkness and lockdown with the worst conditions awaiting young and women … Taliban is assuring people that rights won’t impinge, but the thing with the Taliban is you cannot trust them,” added Nasrullah.

Before disconnecting the phone the Afghan nationals studying in Indian universities asked, “Do you know a way I can get my family to any safe place in this world, how can they be brought out from there?” they signed off.

