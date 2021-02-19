IAF AFCAT 2021 Admit Card Released at afcat.cdac.in; Check All Details Here

IAF AFCAT 2021: Indian Air Force on Friday, February 19 released the IAF Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Admit Card 2021. Those who have applied for the IAF AFCAT 2021 exam scheduled for February 20 and February 21 must download the admit card from the official website, www.afcat.cdac.in.

The IAF AFCAT 2021exam will be conducted in two shifts --the first shift will start from 9:45 AM and will end at 11:45 AM, while the second shift will begin from 2:15 PM and end at 4:15 PM.

As mentioned in the IAF AFCAT 2021admit card, the candidates who are appearing for the exam in the first shift will have to report to the venue by 8 AM and the ones who have the exam in the second shift are required to be present at the Centre by 12:30 PM. The IAF AFCAT 2021exam is being conducted for those candidates who are willing to take up posts of Officers in Flying and Ground Duty.

To download the IAF Air Force Common Admission Test Admit Card 2021, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit www.afcat.cdac.in through any internet browser of choice

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a hyperlink that reads IAF AFCAT 2021 admit card. Click on it

Step 3: A new window will open wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: The admit card for IAF AFCAT 2021 will open

Step 5: Download and take a print for future reference

It is important to note that no candidate will be allowed to sit for the IAF AFCAT 2021exam if he or she fails to produce the admit card. The exam will be a computer based test held over a duration of two hours.

The exam will be in multiple choice questions format. The aspirants will be marked on their knowledge of General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test.