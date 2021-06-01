IAF AFCAT 2021 Application Process Begins, Here's How to Apply for 334 Posts in Indian Air Force

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the application forms for the Common Admission Test (CAT) to fill 334 seats in various branches. The registration process for IAF AFCAT 2021 will go on till June 30. The exam is being held to fill the positions in Short Service Commission (SSC) in flying branch and permanent commission (PC) as well as short service commission (SSC) in the ground duty (technical and non-technical) branch. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the form at the official website of IAF.

IAF AFCAT 2021: Eligibility

The candidates applying for ground duty (Tech) mandatory need a BTech/BE degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks while those willing to register for flying branch should have scored 50 per cent marks each in Class 12, Math and Physics. Apart from that. the candidate must also have 60 per cent aggregate marks in bachelors degree.

IAF AFCAT 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and log on to the official websites of IAF

Step 2: On the homepage you will see the candidate login dropdown tab. From the options, click on AFCAT 02/2021

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will see a hyperlink pertaining to the registration. Click it and fill all details asked accurately

Step 4: Once done you will get your login credentials

Step 5: Go back to the homepage and log in using the credentials

Step 6: On a new page you will see a link related to the AFCAT 02/2021 application form. Click on it and fill the form

Step 7: Pay the fees and hit the submit button

Step 8: Take a screenshot of the successfully submitted form page and keep a print for future reference.

The cost of one application form is Rs 250. However, if a candidate is applying via NCC Special entry, then you will not have to pay any money. In order to make it to the post, the candidate will have to pass the Intelligence Rating Test and Picture Perception, Discussion test, Psychological test followed by an Interview. If applying for a flying post, the candidate should not be older than 24 years and while filling the form for ground duty then applicant should not be above the age of 26 years.

