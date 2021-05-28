IAF AFCAT 2021 Notification Released for 334 Posts

The Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test 2021 notification for Short Service Commission (SSC) in flying branch and permanent commission (PC) and short service commission (SSC) in the ground duty (technical and non-technical) branch. A total of 334 seats have been notified.

The registration process will begin on June 1 and will conclude on June 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

To be selected for these posts, candidates need to clear a written examination, followed by Officers Intelligence Rating Test and Picture Perception, Discussion test, Psychological test, and Interview.

IAF AFCAT 02/2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Those applying for the flying branch must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks each in math and physics at class 12 level and 60 per cent aggregate marks in graduation degree. The candidates willing to apply for ground duty (Tech) must hold a BTech/BE degree with at least 60 per cent marks.

Age limit: For the flying branch, the upper age limit is 24 years, and for ground duty, the upper age limit is 26 years.

IAF AFCAT 02/2021: How to apply

Once the registration for AFCAT July 2021 session begins, candidates can apply by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of IAF AFCAT 2021 at afcat.cdac.in

Step 2: Go to the candidates’ login tab and click on AFCAT 02/2021available on the homepage

Step 3: Next, click on new registration and key in all the required fields correctly

Step 4: Submit the details and save the registered id and password sent to your registered contact

Step 5: Log in using the registration details and fill in the AFCAT 02/2021 application form

Step 6: Make the payment of the application fee and download a copy of the AFCAT 02/2021 application form for future reference

AFCAT 02/2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 application fee. However, those applying through NCC Special entry are exempted from paying the application fee.

