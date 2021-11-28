IAF AFCAT Recruitment 2023: Applications for 317 Posts from December 1, Salary up to Rs 1,77,500

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The courses will commence from January 2023. The application forms will be available from December 1 to 30 this year at the official website at afcat.cdac.in. As many as 317 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive.

IAF has invited online applications for the courses for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical).

IAF AFCAT 2023: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must have cleared class 12 with mathematics and physics as subjects. They must also have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in both the subjects. They must also have graduated with BE or BTech degree from any recognised university with 60 per cent marks.

Age limit: Those willing to apply in the fly branch must be between 20 to 24 years as of January 1, 2023 while those applying for ground duty (technical and non technical) must be between 20 to 26 years of age.

IAF AFCAT 2023: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of IAF AFCAT

Step 2. Click on the recruitment notification on the homepage, once released

Step 3. Register using your name, date of birth, etc

Step 4. Fill the form with the required credentials

Step 5. Pay the application fee

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

IAF AFCAT 2023: Application fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 250 while those from NCC Special Entry need not pay any application fee.

IAF AFCAT 2023: Selection process

The selection will be done on the basis of the AFCAT written exam which will feature 100 questions. Candidates will be given a duration of two hours to write the exam. Those who clear the exam will be called for the officer’s intelligence rating test, picture perception and discussion test, and psychological test. This will be followed by a group discussion or interview round.

IAF AFCAT 2023: Salary

Selected candidates will get paid between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

