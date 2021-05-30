From IAF AFCAT to UPSSSC Recruitment, Check List of Govt Jobs to Apply This Week

If your are looking for a government jobs, your search ends here. From engineering executives to medical, from recruitment at the Indian Air Force to the Border Security Force (BSF), here’s the list of government job openings which you can apply this week.

NTPC recruitment: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has notified the recruitment of engineering executive trainees on its official webiste. A total of 280 posts are available for this recruitment drive. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 score. Eligible candidates can submit their application on or before June 6. Check details of the vacancies here.

UPSSSC PET: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited online application for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 to recruit eligible candidates for group ‘C’ posts. Class 10 pass certificate holders willing to apply for the same can submit their application on the official website by June 21. Know the application process and other details here.

IAF AFCAT: The Indian Air Force will start the application process for Air Force Common Admission Test 2021 this week on June 1. A total of 334 seats have been announced to offer admission to Short Service Commission (SSC) in flying branch and permanent commission (PC) and short service commission (SSC) in the ground duty (technical and non-technical) branch. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website on or before June 30. Know the details here.

Indian Army SSC recruitment: The Indian Army is conducting a recruitment drive for unmarried male and female engineering graduates for the grant of its Short Service Commission (SSC). The application can be submitted on the official portal by June 23. In total, there are 175 vacancies for male candidates and 14 vacancies for women candidates are available for this recruitment drive. Click here for more details.

DRDO DRDL recruitment: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited application for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts for its Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL). Those willing to pursue defence-related research as JRF Mechanical Engineering or Aeronautical/Aerospace engineering can apply for this recruitment drive. The applications have to be submitted by June 14 on the official website. Check details here.

Karnataka University recruitment: Karnataka University is accepting online applications from Assistant Director, JE, Work Supervisor, Electrician, and others. A total of 15 vacant seats for the posts are available for these abovementioned posts. One can submit their application on or before June 5 on the official website. Check eligibility criteria, the application process, and other details here.

Chennai Metro recruitment: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced the recruitment of various posts on a contractual basis. The last date to submit the application process is June 4. The selected candidates will be appointed as General Manager (Construction), Additional General Manager (Safety), Additional General Manager (Legal), Additional General Manager (QA/QC), and Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts) on the basis of their eligibility criteria and preferences. Check selection process here.

NIBE recruitment: Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy is accepting applications for the ‘SSS-NIBE Bioenergy Promotion Fellowship’. A total of nine seats are notified for a junior research fellow (JRF), senior research fellow (SRF), and research associate in the field of Bioenergy. The application process will conclude on June 5. Read details here.

BSF recruitment: The Border Security Force (BSF) will be conducted as a walk-in-interview to recruit medical professionals on a contractual basis for 3 years. A total of 89 vacancies are available for this recruitment out of which, 27 positions are for specialist doctors and 62 posts for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). The BSF walk-in-interview is scheduled to be held between June 21 and June 30. Here are the details.

AIIMS recruitment: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar will be closing the applications process for 90 Senior Resident (Non-Academic) by June 7. The positions are available for various disciplines under central government for a period of a maximum of 3 years. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

