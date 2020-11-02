IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 Released at airmenselection.cdac.in; How to Download

IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 | The IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 has been released by the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) of Indian Air Force on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now visit the official web portal and log in using registered credentials to download their admit cards. In addition to this, the admit cards have also been sent to the candidates on their registered email IDs.

“STAR 01/2020: Admit Cards of candidates with examination date on 04th November 2020 are available for download through candidate's login on this web portal and it will also be sent on the registered email IDs of those candidates,” said a notice on the official website.

Candidates can download IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 via the direct link here

Steps to download IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CASB at airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Under the “Candidate” tab, click on “Login (for intake 01/2021)

Step 3: Enter your Email ID, Password and security captcha in the input fields provided

Step 4: Click on the “Sign In” tab

Step 5: Your IAF Airmen Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out to carry it to the examination centre.

The candidates will also need to download the Self Declaration Form available and adhere to the COVID-19 instructions at the exam centre. The instructions are clearly given in the IAF STAR Admit Card.

The question paper of the exam will carry questions on the subjects English, Physics and Mathematics as per the intermediate level of CBSE Board. There will also be separate sections for testing Reasoning skills and General Awareness.

The exams for the post of Airmen for Group ‘X’ Trades and Group ‘Y’ Trades under STAR 01/2020 (PHASE I & II) will be held from November 4 to 8. Candidates who qualify in Phase 1 will be called for IAF Airmen Phase 2 Exam.