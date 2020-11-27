IAF-CASB Airmen Result 2021: Indian Air Force Releases Group X, Y STAR Selection list for Phase-II at airmenselection.cdac.in

IAF CASB Result 2021 for the post for Airmen in Indian Air Force has been declared by the Central Airmen Selection Board. The CASB at IAF has released the least of shortlisted candidates in Group X and Y STAR selection for phase-II of Airmen Exam 2021 at the official website airmenselection.cdac.in.

The candidates shortlisted for post of Airmen Star (01/2020) for intake 02/2021 for Group ‘X’ Trades (except education instructor trade) and Group ‘Y’ Trades [except auto Mobile Technician, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) and Musician Trades] will now be appearing for the second phase. The IAF CASB 2021 Airmen Phase 2 Exam will begin from January 19 in the coming year.

The shortlisted candidates for IAF CASB Airmen Post 2021 Exam can check their result on the official website. They will now be eligible to sit for IAF CASB Airmen Exam 2021 Phase II. The IAF CASB Airmen Exam 2021 Phase II admit card has also been released. It will also be mailed to the shortlisted candidates on their registered email ID.

The official notification on the CASB website reads, “Result for STAR online Examination for intake 02/2021 has been uploaded in candidate’s login under view result and admit card for candidates shortlisted for Phase II Testing is available for download.”

Steps to check IAF CASB Airmen Result 2021:

Step 1: On a browser of your choice, open the official website at airmenselection.cdac.in

Step 2: Once on homepage, go to ‘Candidates’ tab

Step 3: Under the tab, click on the link that reads ‘Shortlisted candidates for phase 2’

Step 4: Login to your candidate portal using sign in credentials

Step 5: A list of shortlisted candidates will be available on the screen. You can also download it for future reference

Candidates can also access the direct list on the link here https://airmenselection.cdac.in/CASB/img/new/final%20shortlist_26Nov2020.pdf.

The shortlisted candidates are also advised to take a printout of their IAF CASB Airmen Exam 2021 Phase II admit card.