IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 Vacancies, Salary up to Rs 38,000

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at its various stations and units. The application process commenced on its official website www.indianairforce.nic.in on April 3. Applications will be accepted within 30 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement. Over 1500 vacancies for various posts in the Western Air Command Unit, Southern Air Command Unit, Eastern Air Command Units, Central Air Command Units, Maintenance Command Units, Training Command Unit has been announced for this recruitment drive.

All the eligible applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written exam followed by a skill/physical/practical test. The written test will comprise questions from general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, and general awareness.

Candidates apply for any of the posts must have completed the age of 18 years and not exceed 25 years as on the last date of receipt of application. The age relaxation for the reserved category candidates will be given as per the prevalent Govt. Instructions.Educational qualifications are different for each of the posts. aspirants can check the details in the official notification.

The application form for IAF Group C Civilian recruitment 2021 is to be filled offline. it is attached with the advertisement itself which candidates need to take a print out and fill in the required details carefully. They will have to send the duly filled application form along with the self-attested copy of the required documents to the concerned Air Force Station. Students are instructed to clearly mention “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ——- AND CATEGORY——-” on the envelope. They must note that a separate application form has to be sent for each of the posts.

The selected candidates will get paid between Level 1 to Level 5 of the 7th CPC as per their posts. They will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 23,553 to Rs 38,606 including TA, DA, HRA, and other allowances.

