IAF to Release AFCAT 2021 Notification for July Session Soon, All You Need to Know

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be releasing the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) notification for July 2021 for flying branch and ground duty soon on its official website. The IAF AFCAT 02/2021 registration process is expected to begin from June 1 onwards. AFCAT is conducted to offer admission to the courses of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. It is conducted twice a year — the first session in February and the second session in August.

A total of 334 vacancies are expected for AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry & Meteorology Entry. The application process is speculated to conclude on June 30. Once the official notification is out, those willing to apply for AFCAT 02/2021 are advised to go through eligibility criteria and other important details. As per the previous years’ notification, the candidates applying for Flying Branch must be between 20 to 24 years of age and for Ground Duty, the age limit is 20 to 26 years.

The candidates who will successfully submit their AFCAT application form within the closure date will be further called for written examination. The AFCAT selection process is comprised of three stages AFCAT — stage 1 is written examination, Stage 2 is Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test, Psychological test, and stage 3 will be group tests / interview.

The AFCAT written exam will be of 100 questions from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning, and Military Aptitude Test. The total marks will be 300 and the duration of the test is 2 Hours. There will also be a negative marking of one mark for every incorrect answer. For more details, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.

