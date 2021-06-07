IAS Interview Preparation: Know Answers Of Unique Questions asked in UPSC Personality Round

To get recruited for various prestigious services including IAS and IPS, lakhs of students appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam every year. However, the examination is so difficult that only a few candidates are able to clear the examination. UPSC conducts civil services exam in three stages -Prelims, Mains, and Personality Test (Interview). Most of the candidates clear two stages, however, they fail to pass the interview round.

Many aspirants are not able to clear the first stage- ‘Prelims’. For those who pass it, they appear in the second stage of the examination - ‘Mains’. Those who clear both the rounds are invited for the third stage -‘Interview’, the final stage of the exam before the results are declared. Many aspirants have to make 4 to 5 attempts to clear this stage as they do not have any answer to unique and baffling questions asked during the interview.

Here are a few tricky questions asked during the interview round of the UPSC civil services examination:

Question: How many minutes are there in a year?

Answer: There are 5,25,600 minutes in a year.

Question: Which is the hardest substance on earth?

Answer: Diamond is the hardest material on our planet.

Question: Name the animal which can hold its breath for 6 days?

Answer: Scorpion can hold its breath for 6 days.

Question: What is the full form of IP?

Answer: Its full form is ‘Internet Protocol’.

Question: What is our national song?

Answer: Our national song is ‘Vande Mataram’.

Question: Which is the railway station in India which is half in Maharashtra and half in Gujarat?

Answer: Navapur Railway Station.

Question: Name the first person who got an Aadhar card in India?

Answer: ‘Ranjana Sonawane’ is the first person to have an Aadhar card in India.

