The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) is considered one of the most challenging tests not just in India but across the world. Aspirants work hard day and night to crack the exam. With the online registration process for the CSE 2023 beginning on February 1, aspirants across the country needed a motivation boost to embark on the challenging path ahead. One such push came from someone who has cleared the exams themselves. An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) official, Awanish Sharan, shared a photo of his call letter from well over a decade ago on Twitter.

Sharan, a 2009 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh Cadre, is quite popular for sharing exam tips for UPSC aspirants on social media. On Wednesday, February 1, he shared his call letter for the UPSC CSE’s personality test (or interview) round. The document stated April 13, 2009, as the date of the interview. “My call letter for Civil Services Exam Interview," reads his post on Twitter.

My call letter for Civil Services Exam Interview. pic.twitter.com/AFuiGHySiS— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 1, 2023

Within a day of being put out there, the photo has gone viral. Sharan’s tweet has received over 370,000 views so far. The comments section, too, is buzzing with activity. Several users see their dream reflected in the image Sharan shared. Many hope that they, too, will one day be able to flaunt an achievement of this sort.

One user called it the “dream of thousands", while another wrote, “hope one day I will also get it on my Gmail". Another person aptly pointed out that this is a ray of hope, an incentive for aspirants.

“UPSC released notification for civil services examination 2023 today and you posting your Call letter is kind of motivation we all aspirants need," said one.

The last date to submit the application form for UPSC CSE 2023 is February 21. Candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE at the official website at upsconline.nic.in. Before candidates can get to the personality test round, the last stage of the exam, they need to clear the preliminary and main exams. UPSC has notified that 1105 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive, the highest in the past seven years.

