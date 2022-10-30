IAS Officer, IIT, IIM Graduate Share Tips to overcome distractions, Stay focused

In a bid to help students and those looking for job, IAS officer of UP cadre and current DM of Mirzapur, Divya Mittal, has now shared some tips on how to make a good resume.

The IIM Bengaluru and IIT Delhi alumnus, who regularly gives tips and advices on how to progress in life, has now shared tips on how to create an impactful CV, to stand out. She also includes her own CV from IIM Bangalore days to give an example.

The IAS officer has shared these tips on Twitter. In her first tweet, Divya gives suggestion on what to write in the CV or resume.

I have cleared some of the toughest entrance tests in the country like that for IIT, IIM, IAS. It is not that I was not distracted during studies, but I overcame those distractions.

Small tips on how to overcome distractions and get great focus

A thread

— Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) October 29, 2022

Her first tweet gives breakdown on number of section needs to be there on the resume,

“4-5 relevant sections

-Resume Summary (More on this later)

-Work-Ex

-Education

-Internships

-Achievements

-Projects

-Extra-Curriculars

-Anything else that makes u stand out.”

How to Write

After suggesting what to write in the CV, her next tweet is on how to write it. She also gives examples.

“How to write in the CV-

– No need of complete sentence. Phrases work

– Begin each point with an action verb -> Skill you are trying to highlight

– Focus only on your most relevant skills and experience.

– Mention numbers and specifics to show tangible achievements.”

About Work Experience

In her next tweet, she discusses about how one should describe work experiences. “How to write about your workex:-

– Use Action words like Directed/Managed/Spearheaded instead of Duties included

– Convey stories – What was the Problem? What actions you took? What were the results? What skills did you use & develop?”

Get Shortlisted

Having said that, she moves on to relevant keywords that should help you get shortlisted.

“Very IMPORTANT to get shortlisted:-

– More than 90% companies now use software (called ATS) to shortlist

– Software checks keywords to match job description (JD)

– Hence, you need TO include relevant keywords in your CV and tailor each CV based on the specific job.”

Summary

Now she comes to the resume summary. “Resume Summary:-

– Not required for freshers

– Not more than 3 sentences.

– Mention experience, top achievements

– What type of role you are looking at

– Helps in computerized shortlisting if you include relevant keywords.”

The Dos

Then, she discusses the dos and don’ts. First she clarifies about the dos.

“Send file as firstname_lastname, not as cv/resume

– Send pdf file and not as a word file

– Include action words from Job Description

– Choose a neat template

– Fit most points in 1 line

– Length: 1 page for work-ex < 10 yrs, 2 pages max”

The Don’ts

Then she comes to the don’ts. “Don’t make bold claims that cannot be backed up

-Don’t just list job duties; focus on accomplishments

-Avoid personal pronouns (I/me/my)

Unprofessional email ID like coolguy352

-No need for Photo/DOB

-Don’t bold too many words.”

Lastly, the IAS officer shares her own CV from 2007, when she was applying for her first job.

And she concludes her thread with these words: “Resume is as much about presenting what you have done in an impactful way, as it is about doing a lot in life. Best of luck for the placements!”

