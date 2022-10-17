IAS Officer Shares 'Life Lesson' in Inspirational Post About Success, Must Read for Civil Services Aspirants

The internet is a treasure trove of thought-provoking content. If you are ever feeling low or demotivated, there is a horde of inspirational and positive stories to seek inspiration or comfort from. In a similar vein, IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted an interesting illustration on Twitter. The post, which could be termed a life lesson for those who are looking to inspire themselves, went viral in no time.

In the picture, the rudimentary drawing showed a man following his own path, which was devoid of any obstacles and showed a fairly straightforward way to achieve success. In comparison, God’s path was filled with hindrances, challenges, heartbreaks, and sad days but lead to greater achievement in life. The picture further read: “Sometimes, God doesn’t do things the way we think he should. But God has a perfect plan for your life. Trust God. Amen.”

Sharan captioned the post and wrote: “Life lesson.”

Check out the Twitter post below.

Twitter flooded the post with reactions. At the time of filing this report, it had already crossed over 9,000 likes which are steadily increasing as well. Several users left positive and appreciative comments on the same.

One user said: “Amen. Endurance keeps us going, what keeps endurance going is our Faith. (For the believers of Almighty, the Higher Power) …Humble ourselves, and He will exalt us just in time, never early, never late.” A second user however pointed out the existence of logic and reasoning.

He wrote: “Great, God doesn’t make any life plans. Rather it’s our past actions that are continuously attracting the present ecosystem around us as per cause-and-effect natural principles, laws, and logic.”

In a similar vein, another user commented, “Really? Every choice you make makes you have to choose from a variety of choices, each choice has multiple paths. That’s my take on karma.”

