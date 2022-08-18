IAS Officer Shares 'Tech'niques to Multitask at Work to Get Job Done Fast

Multitasking is a prerequisite to having a successful career. You have to take up multiple roles while working within a certain time frame and who would know it better than an IAS officer who has to single-handedly oversee and manage the working of an entire department or a district?

IAS officer Divya Mittal, who is currently posted as the District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar, recently shared a list of tools and websites that help her multitask at work. “Many people ask me how I am able to multi-task! The answer is Technology! 10 amazing tools/sites you should start using today,” she tweeted.

Many people ask me how I am able to multi-task! The answer is Technology! 10 amazing tools/sites you should start using today: Retweet for maximum reach — Divya Mittal, IAS (@divyamittal_IAS) August 16, 2022

Among the tips and tricks the IAS officer used were:

Dictation: Using this tool, you can dictate emails and documents in English, Hindi, Marathi and many other local Indian language and save yourself from the effort of typing.

Tiny Wow: The website offers 32 online tools to process PDFs – edit, spilt, merge, compress and a lot of other actions.

Canva: Need to design a poster? Canva lets you do that and a lot more with the option of beautiful templates and designs.

Hemingway: A word editor that grades writing for readability. Helps in removing errors/typos, Cut adverbs, complex words, and long sentences.

Simple Wikipedia: If you find Wikipedia’s explanations complex, Simple Wikipedia could be your go-to stop for simplified information.

Project Gutenberg: It is a library of over 60,000 free eBooks and has some of the world’s greatest literature with a focus on older works.

Diffchecker: Use Diffchecker to quickly identify the difference(s) between two versions of a document, excel file, PDF or image.

Craiyon: It is an AI model that can draw images from any text prompt. While Craiyon still needs a lot of updates, the platform is worth trying.

Notion: It’s an all-in-one note-taking, knowledge and data management, and project management tool.

WolframAlpha: The platform offers step-by-step solutions to Algebra, Plotting functions and other problems of Maths. And that’s not all, you can also have help on questions of Physics, Chemistry, finance, geography, or even art and cinema among a host of other topics and subjects.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here