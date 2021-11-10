IAS Officer Shares Tips on How Not to Fail UPSC Civil Services Exams

There is no denying the fact that the Union Public Service Commission competitive exam is a tough nut to crack. Every year, lakhs of people sit for it with dreams to reach the other side, but only a few manage to achieve what they aim for. Awanish Sharan, IAS officer, Chhattisgarh cadre, batch 2009, took to Twitter to share a video containing tips related to the UPSC Civil Services Exam, but with a twist.

Rather than sharing tips to crack the exam, Sharan shared a minute-long clip of tips on how to fail the competitive exam. The in-text in the video reads, “How to fail UPSC SCE in 60 seconds.”

The video contains tips like ‘Change your strategy too often,’ ‘Watch every available topper strategy video on YouTube,’ ‘Read the newspaper for 6 hours every day,’ ‘Purchase every new book available in the market,’ ‘Do not miss any wedding, festival, and family function,’ ‘never try,’ and ‘procrastinate a lot.’

Sharing the clip, Sharan, in the caption, wrote, “How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained.” The hilarious twist was well-received by netizens and hopefully aspirants will take note to avoid these tips if they plan to crack the exam.

How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained. pic.twitter.com/IftbagsJA5 — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) November 8, 2021

Since shared, there has been a heavy downpour of likes and retweets, wherein netizens are either surprised to see such a hilarious and novel take on tips to crack the CSE, while some found the tips relatable and, as a consequence, found the gaps in their strategy.

“It was truly hilarious, sir! I honestly am doing quite a few out of these. Thanks for pointing it out in this subtle way,” wrote one user. “One of the best videos,” wrote another. Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

It was truly hilarious sir !And ofcourse I get to listen this quite often from my mother,"Aaj kare so kal kar,Kal kare so parso.Kya karna hai jaldi karke ?Jab jeena hai barso !" I honestly am doing quite a few out of these. Thanks for pointing it out in this subtle way. 🤷‍♂️ — Rishi Saxena (@Rishi_saxena21) November 8, 2021

Do not put sincere efforts otherwise you may succeed was the best one🤣🤣— Namita Sanjay Verma (@SanjayNamita) November 8, 2021

Then how to pass UPSC civil services 😁 Reverse 🤭— Gautam Kumar Vishal (@gautamkrvishal) November 8, 2021

As many as 9 lakh students apply every year for almost 900 seats making it one of the toughest exams in the country. This year the exam was held on October 10.

