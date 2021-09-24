IAS Topper Tina Dabi's Sister Ria Gets Rank 15 in UPSC Civil Services

UPSC Civil Services topper and IAS Tina Dabi’s younger sister Ria Dabi has secured 15th rank in UPSC CSE Results 2020 declared on Friday. The elder sister had secured rank 1 in 2016. Tina took to her Instagram and congratulated her younger sister. She wrote, “I am delighter to share that my younger sister Ria Dabi got rank 15 in UPSC 2020 exam."

Just like the elder sister, Ria too is a student of Delhi University. She has graduated from Lady Sri Ram College. Apart from academics she also has an interest in painting. Ria is a Delhi resident. Her sister, IAS Tina Dabi is currently posted in the Rajasthan cadre as the Joint Secretary Finance (Tax).

Not just the sister but Twitter is all praises for the sister duo and calling them inspiration.

Ria Dabi, sister of Tina Dabi, gets 15th rank in the UPSC exams! Congratulations. You are an inspiration. A Big honour and Salute to You. @dabi_tina #MuzamilSpeaks. pic.twitter.com/8DKItlF3sD— Muzamil Bhatt (@MuzamilSpeaks_) September 24, 2021

While Dabi could not be this year’s female topper, the spot is secured by Bhopal’s Jagrati Awasti. She is an engineer by profession, an employee of BHEL and had sociology as her optional subject. This year, the top rank is secured by Shubham Kumar. He is from Katihari, Bihar. He is an alumnus of IIT-Bombay. This is his second attempt. He had earlier appeared for Civil Services in 2019 and obtained 290 rank.

This year, a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. As many as 180 candidates will be shortlisted for the IAS position, 36 for IFS, 200 for IPS officers’ posts. Further 302 vacancies will be filled in central services group A and 118 in group B services.

