IB ACIO Recruitment 2020: Registration Starts at mha.gov.in, Candidates Can Apply Till January 9

Intelligence Bureau (IB) has announced the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) –Grade-II on its official website mha.gov.in. IB ACIO Recruitment 2021 application window has been activated on December 19, 2021 and candidates will be able to apply till January 9, 2021.

The IB ACIO 2020 recruitment drive is conducted for a total of 2000 vacancies. Candidates willing to apply for the same must ensure that they meet IB ACIO 2020 eligibility criteria before proceeding to fill the form.

IB ACIO recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

1. Educational Qualification – Candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognised university along with the knowledge of computers.

2. Age Limit - Candidates of age group 18-27 are eligible to apply. OBC candidates are given a relaxation of 3 years in upper age limit and 5 years of relaxation for SC/ST candidates.

IB ACIO 2020 application form: How to fill

Step 1: Visit the official website of IB ACIO at www.mha.gov.in/ www.ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for IB ACIO recruitment 2020

Step 3: A new page will be opened, copy the mentioned link and paste it on the search bar and open the page

Step 4: Read the IB ACIO recruitment 2020 instructions carefully and click on the tab for registration

Step 5: Now enter all the required details and submit, after which a system generated login id and password will be sent to the registered mobile number or email id

Step 6: Log in again using the user id and password and complete the remaining part of the IB ACIO 2020 application form

Step 7: Make the payment of IB ACIO application fee

Step 8: Download a copy of the IB ACIO 2020 application form

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 along with an examination fee of Rs 100 (if applicable). Candidates can also complete the IB ACIO 2020 registration directly from here

https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1258/68961/Instruction.html

For further details of IB ACIO recruitment 2020 candidates are requested to go through the information bulletin, direct link for the same is provided here: https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/852/EForms/image/ImageDocUpload/806/111884419544685830203.pdf