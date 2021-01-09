IB ACIO Recruitment 2021: Last Day to Apply for 2000 Officers Posts

Today is the last date to apply for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II posts (IB ACIO Recruitment 2021) in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates who have not yet applied can apply by visiting the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in, or ncs.gov.in. This IB ACIO Grade-II / Executive is considered a premium job opportunity in Intelligence Bureau.

This is the General Central Service, Group 'C' (Non-Gazetted, Nonminister) post. Under IB ACIO Recruitment 2021, MHA Assistant Central Intelligence Officer will fill 2000 posts of Grade-II / Executive.

The IB ACIO Tier 1 exam is a written objective type examination. The candidate clearing this exam will undergo a Tier 2 examination. Tier 2 is descriptive and candidates are required to score at least 33% marks (as per rules) to pass it. Based on the performance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 exam, candidates will be called for the final interview round.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Date of online application: December 19, 2020

Last date for online application: January 9, 2021

Last date for payment of application fee (Online): January 9, 2021

Last date to pay the application fee (offline): January 12, 2021

Vacancy details for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021

Total number of posts: 2000

General: 989 posts

Other Backward Classes: 417 Posts

EWS: 113 posts

Scheduled Caste: 360 Posts

Scheduled Tribe: 121 posts

Pay Scale for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021

The pay scale of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II / Executive in Intelligence Bureau is Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 which also includes the allowance given by the Central Government.

Application fee for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021

The online application fee for General (Male) and OBC candidates is Rs 600 while for SC / ST / female candidates is Rs 500. The online application fee consists of two components i.e. examination fee (Rs 100) and recruitment process fee (Rs 500).