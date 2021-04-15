IB Board Cancels Class 10, 12 Exams in India, Assessment Based on 'Predicted Grades'

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the International Baccalaureate has decided to cancel the board exams in India. Students, however, will be promoted to the next class or be eligible to receive the school passing certificate based on a special assessment system. Students will be marked based on their coursework and predicted grades.

“The IB has informed schools of our decision not to hold examinations in India due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and following ongoing conversations with our schools, associations, and education boards. We intend that the results of students in India should be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session, as described in the awarding model outlined in February. For more details on the May 2021 session, students, parents, and teachers are encouraged to talk to their school’s IB coordinator," the board said in an official statement.

The decision has come a day after the government had decided to postpone class 12 and cancel class 10 exams due to the COVID-19 situation in India. The government said that the situation will be assessed again in June and dates for CBSE class 12 will be announced if the situation is considered conducive to hold exams.

This has had an effect on several other boards too. Apart from IB Board, state boards too have postponed their exams. Many other boards are reconsidering holding their exams including CISCE which is another national level board in India. The final decision by the CISCE is expected today.

The Indian government is considering a uniform policy for all students across the states, this would mean a deferred college admission cycle. The ongoing academic session was already postponed due to the pandemic’s impact on the batch of 2020. Schools, colleges across India have been shut down due to the pandemic since mid-March 2020. When phased-wise reopening had begun, the pandemic had struck again leading to subsequent restrictions.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here