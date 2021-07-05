IB Board Result 2021 for DP, CP, MYP Today: How are Marks Calculated, All You Need to Know

The International Baccalaureate (IB) will be declaring the results for CP, CP, MYP or class 10 and 12 boards today. The result once declared will be available at the official website ibo.org. A total of 4,849 registered for DP/CP for the May 2021 session while 1,878 students registered for MYP.

The IB has not held examinations in India due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The board claims the decision was taken after conversations with schools, associations, and education boards.

The results of students in India for the Diploma Programme and Career-related Programme will be awarded using coursework marks and predicted grades for the May 2021 session. For the Middle Years Programme (MYP), in subjects where there are normally on-screen assessments, students will be awarded results using the alternative assessment task, an official from the board.

“This year our focus will be about ensuring our students have equal access to higher education to ensure our students are treated fairly alongside those who may have taken different qualifications," an IB spokesperson informed news18.com.

IB allowed students to opt if they wish to appear for exams or not in both November 2020 and May 2021. The change was not only limited to the assessment system but the board claims that it has taken “help of predicted grade from the teacher and the overall coursework of a student" to announce their final result irrespective of whether or not they have opted to appear for exams. This way, even those who appeared for exams were assessed on criteria beyond the papers.

The IB had also changed its coursework accordingly due to the pandemic. Students who appeared for exams were given marks based on not just their final tests but also included their “full suite of assessment" which included assessment of the coursework submitted by students throughout the year. This coursework was assessed by both internal and external academicians. Those who could not take exams were given grades as submitted by their teachers as well as externally assessed coursework, as in the case of those who appeared for the exam. At least one piece of coursework from every subject was assessed externally for every student.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here