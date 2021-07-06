IB Class 10, 12 Result Today: Here's How to Check Marks

The International Baccalaureate (IB) will announce the result for DP, CP, MYP, or class 10 and 12 boards today, July 6, on its official portal. The IB had instructed schools to opt for a dual assessment route - examination route and non-examination route to ensure all students have valid results.

Those who appeared for the IB exam have been given marks on the basis of their coursework and examination marks. However, those who couldn’t appear for the IB exam have been evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.

Once the results are released, students can access them through the candidates’ portal of IB by using their personal code and pin provided by respective schools.

IB class 10, 12 Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Open any internet browser and search for IB official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Student’ tab available on the top right corner

Step 3: You will be redirected to the students’ portal where you have to enter the personal code and pin received by your respective schools or from your Diploma Programme coordinator

Step 4: Once you login to the website, the IB result for May 2021 session will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the IB board result for CP/CP/MYP/class 10/class 12

In case, if a student thinks that they have not been issued with the correct predicted grade, they can raise objections and contact their respective schools to check for administrative or procedural error. However, this option is only available for those who opted for a non-examination route.

As per the official statement, over 1,70,660 students will receive the IB board result today out of which 104,275 have been evaluated through the non-exam route and 65,576 had appeared for the exam while 809 students split between both routes.

