IBPS Allotment List Released for Clerk, PO, SO at ibps.in, Steps to Download

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the provisional allotment list for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) Clerk-IX on its official website ibps.in. Those who have been shortlisted for allotment have also been intimated individually on their registered email and mobile number.

As per the official notification, the provisional allotment list has been prepared on merit-cum-preference basis. The list will be available on the IBPS’ official website till April 30. Candidates are advised to download the list within the closure date.

Applicants can view their allotment status by using their registered login credentials.

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.inOn the home page, go to the CRP clerical tab and click on the link for IBPS CRP Clerk- IX.A new window will open, click on the link for IBPS CRP Clerk -IX provisional allotment list for reserved categoryKey in your IBPS Clerk-IX registration number and date of birth and click on submitThe IBPS Clerk 2019 allotment list will be opened, search for your name and roll number in the list

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpclk9sep19/resar9cca_mar21/login.php?appid=fa2a941567faa683a23b3db6eec46a1b

The offer of appointment, joining process and other details will be issued by the allotted participating banks in due course of time. “Offer of appointment is solely the decision of the participating banks and shall be final and binding. IBPS has no role here”, reads the official statement.

IBPS has also released the state-wise/UT wise minimum qualifying score for IBPS CRP Clerk-IX mains examination. Candidates can go through the same here:

https://www.ibps.in/pdfview.html?pdfName=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuaWJwcy5pbi93cC1jb250ZW50L3VwbG9hZHMvY3JwXzlfY2xfcmVzZXJ2ZV9ub3RpZmljYXRpb24ucGRm

Those who will be called by the respective Banks for appointment will have to produce original as well as copies of required documents at the time of joining.

1. A copy of CRP Clerks-IX application form

2. Proof of Date of Birth

3. Photo Identify Proof

4. Mark-sheets & certificates for Graduation or equivalent qualification

5. Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority

6. Income and Asset Certificate issued by any one of the Authorities

7. Disability certificate in the prescribed format issued by the District Medical Board, if applicable.