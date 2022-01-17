IBPS Calendar 2022 Released: Know Major Bank Recruitment Exams to be Held This Year

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the exam calendar 2022-23 on the official website at ibps.in.The tentative exam dates of RRB, PSB, clerk, assistant officers, probationary officers, specialist officers, and officers have been announced. The application process for all exams will be done in online mode only at the official site and a ‘single registration’ will be done for both the preliminary and mains exam.

— The preliminary exam for the posts of office assistants and officer scale-I will be held on August 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21

— Single examination officers scale II and III on September 24

— Main examination officer scale I on September 24

— Main examination office assistants on October 1

— Preliminary exam clerks exams scheduled to be held on August 28, September 3, 4

— Preliminary exam probationary officers on October 15, 16, 22

— Preliminary exam specialist officers on December 24, 31

— Main exam clerks on October 8

— Main exam probationary officers on November 26

— Main exam specialist officers on January 29, 2023

“The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable," reads the official notice.

IBPS Recruitment 2022: Documents required during application

Candidates will have to upload these documents during the application process:

— Photograph of the applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in jpeg file

— Signature of the applicant: 10 kb to 20 kb in jpeg file

— Thumb impression of the applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in jpeg file

— Scanned copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement: 50 kb to 100 kb in jpeg file.

“Prospective candidates are advised to visit official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course," the website added.

Last year, the IBPS clerk prelims exam was held in 13 languages including English and Hindi. The government, in 2019, had decided that the officer scale I and RRB recruitment exams will be held in regional languages. The government is also planning to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which will hold a single recruitment exam for all job-related tests by SSC, RRB, and IBPS.

