IBPS Clerk Exam Now in Regional Languages, Applications to Resume Tomorrow

After Finance Ministry’s suggestion, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conduct the recruitment exams for the post of clerk in regional languages. The IBPS Clerk 2021 recruitment which was put on hold will resume from October 7 and interested candidates can apply at ibps.in. The exam this year will be held in 13 languages including English, Hindi, and other Indian languages.

As per the process till last year, the exam was conducted in English and Hindi only. There are 22 languages recognized by the Constitution of India. In the first phase, the exam will be held in 13 languages. The details of the languages are not yet released. All the tests including prelims and mains will be held in regional language. This excludes the test of the English language which is a sub-part of the exam.

Candidates who have already registered when the process was first initiated from July 12 to 14 will not have to apply again, according to IBPS.

The government in 2019 had decided that it will hold the officer scale I exams as well as Rural Regional Banks (RRB) recruitment tests in regional languages. This is in addition to the push to regional languages in both educational and career fields. Govt had earlier said that the push is to ensure that the youth from rural backgrounds have a “level-playing field" when it comes to employment and educational opportunities.

The central government is also working on setting up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which will hold common recruitment exams for several posts including the recruitment tests held by SSC, RRB, and IBPS. There will be a common entrance test (CET) for recruitment across all posts which will be held twice a year. There will be different CETs each based on educational qualifications. The CET will be conducted in 12 major Indian languages and English.

