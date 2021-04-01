IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 Declared for CRP-Clerk-X at IBPS.in, Know how to check

IBPS CRP Clerk X Online Main Examination result has been declared on the official website IBPS.in. Those who had appeared for the exam on February 28 can now check their results by using their login credentials. The window for checking the result online is between April 1 and April 30.

Once a candidate downloads the result, then he or she must ensure that all personal details in the document are mentioned correctly. In case, there are any errors the candidate must immediately raise their concern with the department concerned.

Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for the official IBPS website, www.ibpsonline.ibps.inOn the homepage you will see an option that reads ‘CRP Clerical’ , click on itYou will be directed to a new page, click on the hyperlink, ‘Common Recruitment Process for Clerical Cadre X’A new page will open where you will see an option pertaining to the result of online main examination. Click on itCarefully enter your login details including your registration number and password and hit the submit tabThe result for IBPS CRP Clerk X Online Main Examination will open in a new windowMake sure that you download and take a print of the result for your future reference.

The mains exam on February 28 was held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes. During this period candidates was required to answer 190 questions of 200 marks. The main exam paper was divided in four sections namely, General / Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude.

Out of these four sections; Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude segment was of 60 marks while the General / Financial Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude sections were of 50 marks each. The remaining 40 marks were allotted to the General English part of the paper.