IBPS Clerk Office Assistant IX Provisional Allotment List 2021 Released; Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the list of the candidates provisionally allotted under the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) on its official website https://www.ibps.in/ on Wednesday, April 7. Candidates who have qualified the previous written and interview rounds can check the allotment list by going to the above mentioned official website. The results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021 was released by the institute on March 1.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of IBPS at https://www.ibps.in/ Next, you will have to click on the link for Office Assistant provisional allotment list 2021A new page will be displayed on the screen. Candidates will have to select the state and then click on submitAs you will click on submit the IBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct lik to access theIBPS clerk Office Assistant IX provisional allotment list

Candidates are advised to login to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in to get further updates.

IBPS is an autonomous body registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and also a Public Trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act 1950. The organisation has been created to provide assistance to organisations in the areas of recruitment, selection, placement, etc.

IBPS provides its services to all the Public Sector Banks, State Bank of India (SBI), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), insurance companies, etc.

